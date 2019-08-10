Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)’s Financial Results Comparing With DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud Inc. 79 5.26 N/A 0.54 168.52 DocuSign Inc. 53 10.68 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Blackbaud Inc. and DocuSign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Blackbaud Inc. and DocuSign Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9%

Liquidity

Blackbaud Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DocuSign Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. DocuSign Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blackbaud Inc. and DocuSign Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DocuSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Blackbaud Inc.’s consensus target price is $86, while its potential downside is -7.82%. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc.’s potential upside is 30.16% and its consensus target price is $59. The information presented earlier suggests that DocuSign Inc. looks more robust than Blackbaud Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Blackbaud Inc. shares and 71.2% of DocuSign Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Blackbaud Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackbaud Inc. 5.56% 10.5% 24.15% 28.91% -16.83% 44.67% DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04%

For the past year Blackbaud Inc. was more bullish than DocuSign Inc.

Summary

Blackbaud Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors DocuSign Inc.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.