Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Both Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud Inc. 75 4.78 N/A 0.54 146.06 Bandwidth Inc. 61 8.74 N/A 0.65 114.75

Table 1 demonstrates Blackbaud Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Blackbaud Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blackbaud Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Blackbaud Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Blackbaud Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$86 is Blackbaud Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2.78%. Competitively the average price target of Bandwidth Inc. is $76, which is potential -1.86% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Blackbaud Inc. is looking more favorable than Bandwidth Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blackbaud Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.4%. 1.3% are Blackbaud Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Bandwidth Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackbaud Inc. 0.59% -4.12% 1.14% 11.92% -20.85% 25.39% Bandwidth Inc. 0.32% 5.9% 52.72% 53.41% 115.81% 81.91%

For the past year Blackbaud Inc. was less bullish than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats Blackbaud Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.