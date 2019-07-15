Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Sellers Increased By 49.01% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 40.43% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. BLKB’s profit would be $13.77 million giving it 74.78 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Blackbaud, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 56,698 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) had an increase of 49.01% in short interest. EDF’s SI was 566,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 49.01% from 380,300 shares previously. With 154,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s short sellers to cover EDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 44,209 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) has declined 6.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 154.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. 750 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares with value of $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K. Shares for $76,320 were sold by Nelson Joyce.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 42,704 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 632,519 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,718 are held by Evergreen Cap Management Limited. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 78,181 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 70,297 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Intll Grp Inc invested in 126,804 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4,838 shares. Hodges Capital Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 63,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 620,031 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 3,144 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 930,826 shares or 10.38% less from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 84,997 shares. 44,192 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 14,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 2,318 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.08% or 31,188 shares. 37,114 are held by Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) or 156,106 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 100,810 shares. 19,380 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs reported 24,222 shares. Stifel has 11,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock.

