Blackbaud Com (BLKB) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Lifted Position; Whitebox Advisors Upped Grifols S A (GRFS) Position by $25.51 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 988,313 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 95,438 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 273,086 shares to 450,068 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 40.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares to 541,652 shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,505 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).