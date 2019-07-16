Blackbaud Com (BLKB) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Increased Position; Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Holder Tradition Capital Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 423,016 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 94,845 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,520 shares to 180,998 shares, valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,240 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.59 million for 14.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity.