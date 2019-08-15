Blackbaud (BLKB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019; Frontdoor (FTDR) Shorts Up By 12.54%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) had an increase of 12.54% in short interest. FTDR’s SI was 2.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.54% from 2.03M shares previously. With 739,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s short sellers to cover FTDR’s short positions. The SI to Frontdoor Inc’s float is 3.38%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 477,389 shares traded. frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Blackbaud Inc’s current price of $90.90 translates into 0.13% yield. Blackbaud Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.37% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 134,632 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking

Among 4 analysts covering Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Frontdoor has $4500 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is -16.53% below currents $49.92 stock price. Frontdoor had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. It has a 30.25 P/E ratio. The firm serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It has a 165.27 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that manufactures online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool.

