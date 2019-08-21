Blackbaud (BLKB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019; Culp (CULP) Shorts Up By 48.6%

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Blackbaud Inc’s current price of $94.74 translates into 0.13% yield. Blackbaud Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 158,971 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,197 are held by Nordea. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.06% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 257,470 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 50,686 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 200 are held by South State. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com reported 12,020 shares stake. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 16,384 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 19 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm reported 12,090 shares stake. 4,664 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 31,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 9,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 34,997 shares. Moody Bank Division stated it has 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,740 were accumulated by Domini Impact Invs Limited Liability Com. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 5.61 million shares.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It has a 172.25 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that manufactures online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool.