Blackbaud (BLKB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019; CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Blackbaud Inc’s current price of $87.47 translates into 0.14% yield. Blackbaud Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 195,539 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M

Among 2 analysts covering CanWel Building (TSE:CWX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CanWel Building had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, February 15. See CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Downgrade

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of stock was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12. $76,320 worth of stock was sold by Nelson Joyce on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2,718 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 12,090 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 14,807 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 17,300 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,547 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 4.56 million shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 63,224 shares. 632,519 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Jpmorgan Chase owns 975,898 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 62,917 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 204,682 shares. 15,373 were accumulated by Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation. Axa owns 54,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It has a 159.04 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that manufactures online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada and the Western United States. The company has market cap of $337.94 million. The firm sells adhesives; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation, insulation, interior finishing, and outdoor living products; roofing and accessories; and siding and trim, underlayment, and security and doorware products. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also offers wood pressure treating services.

