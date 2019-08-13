Blackbaud (BLKB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019; Allegiant Bancorp (ALLE) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders before Aug 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Blackbaud Inc’s current price of $91.51 translates into 0.13% yield. Blackbaud Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 277,927 shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE

Allegiant Bancorp Inc (ALLE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 146 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 163 sold and decreased stakes in Allegiant Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 80.29 million shares, down from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Allegiant Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 124 Increased: 91 New Position: 55.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving. It has a 166.38 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for Luminate Online that manufactures online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud Continues to Expand Into the Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest, a California-based fund reported 2,823 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 54,185 are held by Axa. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 739,464 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,828 shares. Brown Advisory owns 257,470 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested in 2.24% or 1.01M shares. 62,917 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Lc. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 0% stake. Eulav Asset invested in 0.09% or 25,300 shares. American Interest Grp stated it has 126,804 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 22,771 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegion plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Allegion plc (ALLE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenue Miss; Narrows FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.20M for 18.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Allegion plc for 3.56 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Llc owns 164,387 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 1.68% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,827 shares.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 593,075 shares traded. Allegion plc (ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50