Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding; Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 62,385 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 16.48 million shares traded or 56.11% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blackbaud, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: KeyCorp, Popular and Blackbaud – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Sun Life Financial and Blackbaud – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Blackbaud, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BLKB) 5.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1 shares to 10 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,020 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Lc. Moreover, Macquarie has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 302,053 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 22,000 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.21% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 122,337 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Old National Bancorp In reported 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Comerica National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 53,497 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 34,875 shares. Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,425 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Lc has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 215,431 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 2.47M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stock Yards Natl Bank And invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cooke Bieler Lp owns 1.50M shares. Factory Mutual Insur Communications reported 1.39 million shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 27,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough invested in 0.17% or 27,562 shares. Macroview Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 120,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pettee Invsts stated it has 15,162 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Liability Com owns 334,692 shares. Capital Interest invested 0.86% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 38,771 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,900 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc holds 29,320 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.