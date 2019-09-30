Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Holding by $2.01 Million; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $12.71 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 147,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 448,475 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.63 million, up from 300,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.43M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 24,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 228,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, up from 204,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 183,032 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,040 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc. Sit Associate accumulated 22,350 shares. Moreover, Argi Services Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Omers Administration invested 0.97% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,710 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 4,790 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Service owns 488 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 31,332 shares. 4,444 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 665,550 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 114,866 shares. 6,001 were reported by Commerce Comml Bank. Dean Investment Associates Limited reported 19,458 shares stake.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Has Some Catching Up to Do – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care Day – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04M on Thursday, August 29.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 28,023 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $96.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 292,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,469 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Softw (NYSE:GWRE) by 17,000 shares to 181,265 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys (NYSE:CUZ) by 73,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,356 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed (NYSE:EDU).