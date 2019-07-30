Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Cut Position by $625,364; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holding by $2.71 Million as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 12,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 219,732 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 187,184 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Quantbot LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 6,421 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 41,258 shares. Daiwa Gp invested in 9,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 16,736 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.05% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 121,711 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 25,036 shares. 76,750 are held by Voya Invest Limited Liability Company. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Matarin Cap Limited Liability Co holds 508,193 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 982,037 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,265 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 13,713 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 1,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Lc holds 2.24% or 1.01M shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc owns 0.33% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 41,035 shares. 200 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Communications. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). First Manhattan Com owns 866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 173,033 shares. 603,707 are owned by Geode Limited Liability. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 80 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 19,345 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 6,521 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 131,815 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.05% or 50,686 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 41,381 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce sold 1,000 shares worth $76,320.