Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Lowered Stake; Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.64 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 13,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 50,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 36,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 4.81 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 113,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 129,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 172,377 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,303 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 308,727 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Com New York holds 19,902 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 451,633 shares. Ally holds 84,000 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 503,322 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 316,120 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust reported 48,929 shares stake. Jennison Associate Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.91% or 719,893 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 48,980 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 46,954 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 28,423 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 37,331 shares to 53,818 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 9,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,644 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.78M for 87.39 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: KeyCorp, Popular and Blackbaud – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud’s Investments Cut Into Profitability in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cloud Stocks With High Growth Rates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 53,819 shares to 203,875 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 58,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 9,219 shares. 2.69 million are owned by Champlain Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 40,089 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 53,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 33,381 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 61,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny stated it has 27,980 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Sei accumulated 0.02% or 67,939 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ameritas Invest Incorporated owns 18,270 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Communications has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).