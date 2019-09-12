Blackbaud (BLKB) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose, Sanders Capital Raised Position by $3.62 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 95,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.16M, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 2.99M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc analyzed 13,228 shares as the company's stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 244,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.40M, down from 257,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 256,659 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha" on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Is Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Seth Klarman's Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Synchrony Financial: All-In On The U.S. Consumer – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.78M for 88.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Martingale Asset LP reported 33,006 shares. 35,698 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% or 28,975 shares in its portfolio. 5,236 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 14,600 shares. Northern holds 898,768 shares. South State Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 132,945 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 226,640 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 2,579 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 698,860 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.