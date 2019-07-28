Blackbaud (BLKB) Share Value Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Raised by $313,235 Its Position; Botty Investors Has Decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 148,195 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Swiss Bankshares holds 88,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 53,497 shares. Capital has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Old National Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 675 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. Hodges Mgmt reported 41,035 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 34,997 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 11,100 shares. 5,814 were reported by Menta Cap Limited. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 16,800 shares. Nordea Inv accumulated 47,197 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 73,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. $76,320 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares were sold by Nelson Joyce.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackbaud Wins Microsoft’s 2019 MSUS Partner Award for Industry-Education – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackbaud CTO Westmoreland Named One of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proceed With Caution, This High-Yield Stock Is Not For The Faint Of Heart – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 7,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pinnacle Fincl owns 14,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0% or 3,175 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 82,550 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger Management reported 40,661 shares. Coe Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,620 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. State Street Corp invested in 2.35M shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields Management Limited Company owns 72,391 shares. Bokf Na invested in 8,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,939 shares.