Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $313,235; Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 219,732 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 5,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.30M, up from 418,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 5.52M shares traded or 247.94% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 11,524 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 6,163 shares. Investec Asset holds 1.67 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 459,092 are owned by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Oppenheimer & has 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 16,358 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 246,880 shares. 2,060 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 12,070 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 532,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 353,711 shares. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Verity Asset Management holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,730 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 146,700 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3,066 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 0.63% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 9,954 shares to 417,886 shares, valued at $104.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 16,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,966 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Nelson Joyce sold $76,320 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 29,468 shares. American Incorporated has 126,804 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com owns 114,642 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,345 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 88,453 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 4,429 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 4,838 shares. Foundry Limited Co holds 0.07% or 22,771 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,807 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 16,277 shares. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares to 115,938 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).