Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.54 Million as Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Holding by $312,750

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 32,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 153,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 121,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 20,000 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 1.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

