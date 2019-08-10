Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Bessemer Group Has Cut Position by $1.29 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Increased Position

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 16,392 shares as the company's stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 14,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 30,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 260,671 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BLKB Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Electronic Arts to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Blackbaud, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BLKB) 5.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 84,984 shares to 720,327 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 9,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H&R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co accumulated 7,500 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 62,917 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,651 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Mackay Shields Llc holds 11,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 809 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc owns 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 114 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.57 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset has invested 0.09% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. CHOU TIMOTHY C K had sold 750 shares worth $58,088 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com" published on August 01, 2019

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares to 78,258 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).