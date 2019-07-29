Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to pay $0.37 on Aug 22, 2019; Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) is expected to pay $0.37 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:BSM) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Black Stone Minerals LP’s current price of $14.93 translates into 2.48% yield. Black Stone Minerals LP’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 412,253 shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 5.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

