Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Since Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.65 N/A 1.13 15.46 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 26.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and WPX Energy Inc. WPX Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WPX Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and WPX Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Black Stone Minerals L.P. and WPX Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$22.5 is Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.42%. WPX Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 64.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WPX Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and WPX Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 99.9%. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 9 of the 12 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.