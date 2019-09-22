Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

We are contrasting Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.87 N/A 1.13 13.30 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.10 N/A 0.95 17.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Parsley Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Parsley Energy Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Parsley Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Parsley Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 61.18%. Competitively Parsley Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.67, with potential upside of 38.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Black Stone Minerals L.P. seems more appealing than Parsley Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 96.8%. About 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend while Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.