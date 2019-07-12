Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.76 N/A 1.13 15.46 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.67 N/A 0.29 7.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pacific Coast Oil Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Black Stone Minerals L.P. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Pacific Coast Oil Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a consensus target price of $22.5, and a 45.73% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares and 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust.