Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

We are comparing Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.96 N/A 1.13 13.30 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.78 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 highlights Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.28%. Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 59.36%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oasis Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.