Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 7.86 N/A 1.13 13.30 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.97 4.68

In table 1 we can see Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 57.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has stronger performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.