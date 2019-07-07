Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.72 N/A 1.13 15.46 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

In table 1 we can see Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Canadian Natural Resources Limited on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s upside potential is 46.58% at a $22.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 68.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that Canadian Natural Resources Limited looks more robust than Black Stone Minerals L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares and 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. 3.5% are Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.