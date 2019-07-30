Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Reaches $14.88 1 Year Low; 4 Analysts Covering Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Among 5 analysts covering Dollarama (TSE:DOL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dollarama had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) earned “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. See Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) latest ratings:

The stock of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.54 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.88 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.06 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $13.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $275.40M less. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 61,693 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 5.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM)

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.27 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 28.64 P/E ratio. As of September 7, 2017, it operated 1,125 stores.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 157,340 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 58.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BSM’s profit will be $55.52M for 13.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Black Stone Minerals, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,250.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

