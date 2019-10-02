Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Reaches $13.65 52 Week Low; Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed V F (VFC) Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 72,497 shares with $6.33 million value, down from 99,757 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.79M shares traded or 71.17% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

The stock of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.56 target or 8.00% below today’s $13.65 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.13B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $12.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $330.08 million less. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 183,349 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. BSM’s profit will be $84.64M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Black Stone Minerals, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 9.56% above currents $86.71 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. $157,860 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 0.13% or 128,450 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 39,160 shares in its portfolio. 4.04M are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc owns 23,432 shares. 10,569 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 464,522 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts holds 259,258 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,815 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.77% or 27,084 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 29,422 shares. The California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Finemark National Bank And holds 3,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,274 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.41% or 54,453 shares in its portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,916 shares to 91,908 valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 30,411 shares and now owns 147,488 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was raised too.

