Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 14 2.05 169.88M 1.13 13.30 Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Roan Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Roan Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 1,180,542,043.09% 29% 14% Roan Resources Inc. 2,650,537,634.41% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Roan Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Roan Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has an average target price of $23, and a 62.09% upside potential. Roan Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 669.23% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Black Stone Minerals L.P., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, Roan Resources Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.