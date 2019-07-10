Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.71 N/A 1.13 15.46 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 219.45 N/A 0.70 30.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Brigham Minerals Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Black Stone Minerals L.P. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is currently more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Brigham Minerals Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Brigham Minerals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s upside potential is 46.87% at a $22.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. was more bullish than Brigham Minerals Inc.