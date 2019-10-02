Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Sentiment Is 1.76

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.28 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. BSM’s profit would be $84.67M giving it 12.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 102,449 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 58 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 33 decreased and sold stakes in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 11.07 million shares, up from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 211,375 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 143,243 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 219,155 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 187,230 shares.

