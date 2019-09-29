Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.