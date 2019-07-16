Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.