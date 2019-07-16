Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
