Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.