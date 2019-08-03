Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.