Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. About 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has -0.71% weaker performance while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 2.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
