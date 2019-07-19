Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. About 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has -0.71% weaker performance while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 2.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.