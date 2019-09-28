Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.60% -0.60% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.