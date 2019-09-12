Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.