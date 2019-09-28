Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Comparison side by side

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 20.47M 0.09 123.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 191,846,298.03% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 33.7%. About 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.