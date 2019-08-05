Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.65
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.