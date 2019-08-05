Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.65 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.