Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 63.3%. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
