Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 63.3%. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.