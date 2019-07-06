Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.32% 1.49% 4.91% 0% 2.09% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 2.09% stronger performance while RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.