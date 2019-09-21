Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.