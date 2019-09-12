Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
