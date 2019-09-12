Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.