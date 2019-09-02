Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
