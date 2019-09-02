Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.