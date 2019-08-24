Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
