Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.