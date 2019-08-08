Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) Reaches $7.26 Low on Aug, 8; G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Its Rignet (RNET) Stake

The stock of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) reached all time low today, Aug, 8 and still has $7.04 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $128.38M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.04 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.85 million less. The stock decreased 14.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 36,251 shares traded. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) has risen 7.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.52% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Rignet Inc (RNET) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 168,469 shares as Rignet Inc (RNET)’s stock declined 8.97%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 831,654 shares with $8.13M value, up from 663,185 last quarter. Rignet Inc now has $142.71M valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 5,746 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability has 2.48 million shares. International Grp Inc reported 8,959 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). 5.00M were reported by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Company L P. Boston holds 61,398 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested in 0% or 1,109 shares. Millennium Tvp Mngmt Communication Lc holds 0.31% or 27,999 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 22,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company owns 2,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 750 shares. G2 Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Company reported 831,654 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Company owns 32,215 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Turtle Beach Corp stake by 131,052 shares to 173,708 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 36,429 shares and now owns 76,829 shares. Airgain Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why RigNet Stock Is Sinking Again Today – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RigNet Continues to Muddle Along – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RigNet Inc (RNET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RigNet Launches LIVE-IT as a New IT as a Service Solution – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company has market cap of $128.38 million.

More notable recent Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on Business Combination – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form DEFA14A Black Ridge Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Intention to Adjourn Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination to July 8, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.