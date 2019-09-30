Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.14
|72.27
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 0%. Insiders held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 6 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
