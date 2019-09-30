Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 0%. Insiders held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 6 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.