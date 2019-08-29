Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
