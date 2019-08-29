Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.01%. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.