Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.07
|143.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|137,297,811.61%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 21.4%. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
