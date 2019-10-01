Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,297,811.61% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 21.4%. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.