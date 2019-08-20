Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 62.23% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.