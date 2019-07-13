Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS). The two are both Paper & Paper Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 54 8.33 N/A 1.12 49.39 Verso Corporation 21 0.23 N/A 4.83 4.47

Demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and Verso Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Verso Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Knight Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Black Knight Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Verso Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Black Knight Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Verso Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Verso Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Black Knight Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Black Knight Inc. and Verso Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verso Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -7.41% for Black Knight Inc. with average target price of $58. Competitively the average target price of Verso Corporation is $38, which is potential 113.12% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verso Corporation seems more appealing than Black Knight Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Black Knight Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Verso Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Verso Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.04% 0.73% 6.45% 12.54% 9.8% 22.33% Verso Corporation -3.96% -1.28% -15.91% -21.17% 14.68% -3.75%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. had bullish trend while Verso Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Verso Corporation beats Black Knight Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Miamisburg, Ohio.